German Short-Haired Pointing Dog
The German Short-Haired Pointing Dog is a noble-looking dog who exudes strength, endurance and speed.
About the German Short-Haired Pointing Dog
Friendly, intelligent and eager to please, the German Short-Haired Pointing Dog is a loving and even-tempered dog. These dogs are patient with children and other dogs, however, their large size means play can be a little too boisterous for younger children.
Athletic and dedicated, German Short-Haired Pointing Dogs are robust and versatile hunting dogs.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specific
Country: Germany
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12–14 years
Resilient / Even-tempered / Loyal / Reserved / Confident
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
Needs a lot of training
Like & share this page