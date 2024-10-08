Friendly, intelligent and eager to please, the German Short-Haired Pointing Dog is a loving and even-tempered dog. These dogs are patient with children and other dogs, however, their large size means play can be a little too boisterous for younger children.

Athletic and dedicated, German Short-Haired Pointing Dogs are robust and versatile hunting dogs.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)