Beauty Adult

Beauty Adult

Wet food for dogs

Small dogs (up to 10kg - adult weight) with sensitive skin.

Sizes available

1 x 195g

What is the right portion?
PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Healthy skin

Beauty has been specially formulated for small breed dogs (up to 10kg - adult weight) to support skin health. Enriched with fatty acids and skin barrier complex.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION