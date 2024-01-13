Beauty Adult
Wet food for dogs
Small dogs (up to 10kg - adult weight) with sensitive skin.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 195g
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Healthy skin
Beauty has been specially formulated for small breed dogs (up to 10kg - adult weight) to support skin health. Enriched with fatty acids and skin barrier complex.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, oils and fats.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 128 IU, E1 (Iron): 15 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.25 mg, E4 (Copper): 2 mg, E5 (Manganese): 4.4 mg, E6 (Zinc): 43 mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 9.6% - Fat content: 6.4% - Crude ash: 2% - Crude fibres: 2% - Moisture: 74%.
|Adult weight (kg)
|2
|3
|5
|7
|10
|nb of can (1=195 g)
|7/8
|1 1/8
|1 3/4
|2 1/4
|2 7/8