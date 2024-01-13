Bichon Frise Adult

Dry food for dogs

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Bichon Frises - Over 10 months old.

Sizes available

500g

1.5kg

What is the right portion?
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Urinary tract health

Bichon Frise Adult helps maintain a healthy urinary system. Also encourage your dog to drink in order to promote urine dilution.

Exclusive kibble design

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Healthy skin & coat

Bichon Frise Adult helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex), maintain skin health (Omega 3 fatty acids including EPA & DHA, vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil.

Ideal weight

This formula helps maintain the Bichon Frise’s ideal weight.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION