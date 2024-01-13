Jack Russell Adult
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Jack Russell Terriers - Over 10 months old.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
500g
1.5kg
3kg
7.5kg
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Muscle & vitality complex
The Jack Russell Terrier is known for his lively temperament. This formula contributes to maintaining muscle mass thanks to an adapted protein content. Enriched with a complex of antioxidants to help maintain vitality.
Dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Healthy skin & coat
Jack Russell Terrier Adult helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.
Exclusive kibble design
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Jack Russell Terrier dog.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, rice, maize, wheat, vegetable protein isolate*, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, maize gluten, minerals, fish oil, soya oil, yeasts and parts thereof, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), borage oil (0.1%), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 45 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.5 mg, E4 (Copper): 14 mg, E5 (Manganese): 59 mg, E6 (Zinc): 137 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.1 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 30.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 6.0% - Crude fibres: 1.4% - Per kg: EPA/DHA: 3 g - Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Feeding instructions: see table. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|5 kg
|80 g (7/8 cups)
|106 g (1+1/8 cups)
|123 g (1+3/8 cups)
|6 kg
|92 g (1 cups)
|121 g (1+2/8 cups)
|141 g (1+7/8 cups)
|8 kg
|114 g (1+2/8 cups)
|150 g (1+5/8 cups)
|174 g (1+7/8 cups)
|10 kg
|135 g (1+4/8 cups)
|178 g (1+7/8 cups)
|206 g (2+2/8 cups)