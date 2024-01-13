Medium Adult
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - For adult medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - From 12 months to 7 years old.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Natural defences
Helps support your dog’s natural defences, thanks particularly to an antioxidant complex and manno-oligo-saccharides.
Omega 3: EPA-DHA
Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA-DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.
High digestibility
Helps support optimal digestibility thanks to an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, maize, maize flour, wheat flour, animal fats, wheat, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, fish oil, soya oil, yeasts and parts thereof, minerals, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides (0.05%)).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 12500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 40 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4 mg, E4 (Copper): 12 mg, E5 (Manganese): 52 mg, E6 (Zinc): 126 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.1 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 25.0% - Fat content: 14.0% - Crude ash: 6.1% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Per Kg: Omega 3 fatty acids: 6.1 g including EPA/DHA: 3.1 g.
Feeding instruction: see table. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|11 kg
|149 g (1+4/8 cups)
|173 g (1+6/8 cups)
|196 g (2 cups)
|12 kg
|159 g (1+5/8 cups)
|185 g (1+7/8 cups)
|210 g (2+2/8 cups)
|14 kg
|179 g (1+7/8 cups)
|207 g (2+1/8 cups)
|235 g (2+4/8 cups)
|16 kg
|198 g (2+1/8 cups)
|229 g (2+3/8 cups)
|260 g (2+6/8 cups)
|18 kg
|216 g (2+2/8 cups)
|250 g (2+5/8 cups)
|284 g (3 cups)
|20 kg
|234 g (2+4/8 cups)
|271 g (2+7/8 cups)
|308 g (3+2/8 cups)
|22 kg
|251 g (2+5/8 cups)
|291 g (3 cups)
|330 g (3+4/8 cups)
|24 kg
|268 g (2+6/8 cups)
|310 g (3+2/8 cups)
|353 g (3+5/8 cups)
|25 kg
|276 g (2+7/8 cups)
|320 g (3+3/8 cups)
|364 g (3+6/8 cups)