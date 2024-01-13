Medium Adult 7+
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - For mature medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - Over 7 years old.
4kg
10kg
15kg
18kg
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Vitality support
Adapted content of nutrients to help maintain vitality in medium breed dogs facing the first signs of ageing. Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
Coat condition
This formula contains nutrients that help support a healthy skin. Enriched with EPA-DHA.
High digestibility
Helps support optimal digestibility thanks to an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, rice, maize, wheat flour, animal fats, maize flour, vegetable protein isolate*, wheat, beet pulp, hydrolysed animal proteins, fish oil, minerals, soya oil, yeasts and parts thereof, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 22000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 43 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 13 mg, E5 (Manganese): 56 mg, E6 (Zinc): 134 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.07 mg - Sensory additives: tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 25.0% - Fat content: 14.0% - Crude ash: 5.2% - Crude fibres: 1.6% - Per kg: EPA/DHA: 4 g.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Feeding instructions: see table. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|11 kg
|149 g (1+4/8 cups)
|172 g (1+6/8 cups)
|196 g (2 cups)
|12 kg
|159 g (1+5/8 cups)
|184 g (1+7/8 cups)
|209 g (2+1/8 cups)
|14 kg
|178 g (1+7/8 cups)
|207 g (2+1/8 cups)
|235 g (2+4/8 cups)
|16 kg
|197 g (2 cups)
|228 g (2+3/8 cups)
|259 g (2+6/8 cups)
|18 kg
|215 g (2+2/8 cups)
|249 g (2+5/8 cups)
|283 g (3 cups)
|20 kg
|233 g (2+3/8 cups)
|270 g (2+7/8 cups)
|307 g (3+2/8 cups)
|22 kg
|250 g (2+5/8 cups)
|290 g (3 cups)
|329 g (3+3/8 cups)
|24 kg
|267 g (2+6/8 cups)
|309 g (3+2/8 cups)
|352 g (3+5/8 cups)
|25 kg
|276 g (2+7/8 cups)
|319 g (3+3/8 cups)
|363 g (3+6/8 cups)