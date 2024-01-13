Medium Adult 7+

Dry food for dogs

Complete feed for dogs - For mature medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - Over 7 years old.

Sizes available

4kg

10kg

15kg

18kg

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Vitality support

Adapted content of nutrients to help maintain vitality in medium breed dogs facing the first signs of ageing. Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

Coat condition

This formula contains nutrients that help support a healthy skin. Enriched with EPA-DHA.

High digestibility

Helps support optimal digestibility thanks to an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION