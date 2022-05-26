Weight management on the agenda at Million Paws Walk Sydney and Melbourne





As the national nutritional partner of the RSPCA, Royal Canin is proud to feed all shelter cats and dogs across Australia.





As part of our partnership, we took a team of Associates to the Melbourne and Sydney Million Paws Walk events. This was incredibly special after a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic.





The Million Paws events attract thousands of pet lovers and their dogs, helping raise money for RSPCA’s important work protecting animals.





Our teams spoke to hundreds of pet owners about healthy weight and which products would be best for their dog’s breed and size.





Keeping your dog active and moving is critical to a long and healthy life. Quality nutrition and how much we feed our dogs is also vital for keeping your dog’s weight under control.





So how do you know if your dog is a healthy weight?





Regular check-ins with your veterinarian is a great way to monitor your pet’s weight and come up with a healthy plan to reduce weight if that’s an issue.





You can also understand the weight and body condition of your dog by feeling along your dog’s ribs, waist and abdomen for their ideal weight and shape.





This means a well-proportioned dog will have ribs that can be easily felt, a waist that can be seen from above and an abdomen that tucks up behind their rib cage when seen from the side. Our Weight Management page can provide you with up-to-date information on healthy shape, activity, portioning and growth for your dog throughout their life.





Around 50% of dogs are overweight in Australia and this can have an impact on their long-term health - an average two years less for an overweight dog.











