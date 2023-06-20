Hair & Skin Care
Dry Food For Cat
For adult cats to support healthy skin and a shiny coat.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
2kg
URINARY HEALTH
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 90% of owners observed good skin and coat quality when fed with ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE after 3 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study
HELPS SUPPORT AND NOURISH SKIN
This formula contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids including GLA, EPA, and DHA.
Dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, vegetable protein isolate*, rice, vegetable fibres, maize, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat, yeasts and parts thereof, maize flour, maize gluten, beet pulp, soya oil, fish oil, minerals, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein). *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 26000 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, E1 (Iron): 37 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 11 mg, E5 (Manganese): 48 mg, E6 (Zinc): 102 mg, ES (Selenium): 0.06 mg – Preservatives – Antioxidants.
Royal Canin® takes pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. The information on this product page was true and accurate at the time of publication. However, please note that from time to time, for example due to ingredient availability or a change in sourcing factory within our global factory network for the purpose of ongoing supply, it is necessary to make product changes at short notice, and there may be some delays in updating the information in our product materials.
|Feeding Guidelines (dry food only)
|Cat Weight
|IDEAL WEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|3 kg
|41 g (3/8 cup)
|33 g (2/8 cup)
|4 kg
|50 g (3/8 cup)
|40 g (3/8 cup)
|5 kg
|59 g (4/8 cup)
|47 g (3/8 cup)
|6 kg
|67 g (5/8 cup)
|53 g (4/8 cup)