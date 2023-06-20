Indoor 7+ Gravy

Wet food for Cat

Complete feed for indoor cats over 7 years old (gravy).

12 x 85g

Approved by indoor cats and their owners

Vitality & renal health

To help cats face the first signs of ageing, this formula includes synergistic antioxidants (including Vitamin C & E), EPA and DHA, along with adapted phosphorus level to support kidney health.

Suitable for sterilised cats

Instinctively preferred

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 260 IU, Iron: 3 mg, Iodine: 0.4 mg, Copper: 3.1mg, Manganese: 1mg, Zinc: 10mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 10.4% - Fat content: 2.8% - Crude ash: 1.6% - Crude fibres: 0.8% - Moisture: 80.7% - Vitamin C: 37 mg/kg - Vitamin E: 92 mg/kg - EPA/DHA: 0.09% - Phosphorus: 0.17%.
Composition: Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, oils and fats, various sugars, molluscs and crustaceans.
Cat weightPouches onlyMixed feeding: wet + dry
3 kg21 pouch + 17 g
4 kg2+1/21 pouch + 25 g
5 kg2+1/21 pouch + 32 g
6 kg31 pouch + 39 g

Indoor, adult cats like yours require a complete and balanced diet to ensure optimal health as they start to face the first signs of ageing. Suitable for cats aged 7 or over, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult, indoor cat in mind.

