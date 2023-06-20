PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive Chunks in Gravy is formulated to match the optimal Macro Nutritional Profile instinctively preferred by adult cats. With carefully selected nutrients included for optimal palatability, the end product is a dish that your cat simply won't be able to resist. Thanks to the inclusion of a vast assortment of vitamins, minerals and amino acids (all needed to maintain general health and regular growth), your cat will be consuming a highly-digestible and nutritionally-balanced food. The combination of nutrients has not only been designed to be instinctively edible and nutritionally healthy, they've also been formulated to help your cat maintain an ideal weight and support a healthy urinary system. ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive in Gravy contains an optimal level of fat content for proper regulation of energy levels and weight maintenance. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive is also available in succulent jelly or as a tasty loaf.

