Instinctive Jelly

Wet food for Cat

Complete feed for adult cats (thin slices in jelly).

Sizes available

12 x 85g

Instinctively preferred

Instinctive is formulated to match the optimal nutritional profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.

Healthy urinary system

Helps support a healthy urinary system.

Maintains ideal weight

Formulated to help maintain ideal weight.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 100 IU, E1 (Iron): 4 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.5 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1.2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 12 mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 11.8% - Fat content: 4.5% - Crude ash: 1.5% - Crude fibres: 0.8% - Moisture: 80%.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, vegetable protein extracts, derivatives of vegetable origin, oils and fats, minerals, various sugars.
Cat's weightWet pouches only per dayWet + dry food per day
3 kg21 pouch + 20-23 g dry food
4 kg2+1/21 pouch + 29-34 g dry food
5 kg31 pouch + 37-44 g dry food
6 kg3+1/21 pouch + 45-53 g dry food

This premium wet cat food is formulated with an optimal nutrient profile for a taste that adult cats instinctively prefer. It contains an adapted calorie content to help prevent excess weight gain and is also designed to help support urinary tract health.

