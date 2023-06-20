Kitten

Dry food for Cat

Complete feed for cats - Specially for 2nd age kittens (up to 12 months old)

Sizes available

400g

2kg

4kg

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with an Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 20500 IU, Vitamin D: 800 IU, Iron: 35 mg, Iodine: 3.2 mg, Copper: 11 mg, Manganese: 46 mg, Zinc: 127 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg – Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g – Preservatives – Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 36.0%, Fat content: 18.0%, Crude ash: 8.1%, Crude fibres: 2.4%, Vitamin E: 480mg/kg, Vitamin C: 205 mg/kg, Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA): 0.74%. Metabolisable energy: 4068 kcal/kg.
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, rice, wheat gluten*, animal fats, maize flour, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat flour, maize gluten, yeasts products, beet pulp, minerals, vegetable fibres, beet pulp, soya oil, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligosaccharides and betaglucans) (0.29%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), marigold extract (source of lutein).* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

DRY 

Kitten's age (months)

123456789101112
Kitten's weight (kg)0.48 - 0.90.8 - 1.21.4 - 2.11.8 - 2.752.1 - 32.4 - 3.92.4 - 3.92.7 - 42.9 - 52.9 - 52.9 - 52.9 - 5
Rationing (grams/day)29g48g61g66g69g67g64g61g58g55g53g51g

DRY + WET

Kitten's age (months)

123456789101112
Kitten's weight (kg)0.48 - 0.90.8 - 1.21.4 - 2.11.8 - 2.752.1 - 32.4 - 3.92.4 - 3.92.7 - 42.9 - 52.9 - 52.9 - 52.9 - 5
Rationing (grams/day)
1 pouch + 27g1 pouch + 40g1 pouch + 45g1 pouch + 48g1 pouch + 46g1 pouch + 43g1 pouch + 40g1 pouch + 37g1 pouch + 34g1 pouch + 31g1 pouch + 30g

PRODUCT DETAILS

FOR KITTENS UP TO 12 MONTHS OLD

