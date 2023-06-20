Ultra Light Jelly

PRODUCT DETAILS

Maintaining your cat's ideal weight is vital for its general health. However, sometimes this can be is easier said than done, particularly when it has a tendency to gain weight but it's still hungry only at meal times - and isn't overeating. ROYAL CANIN® Ultra Light in Jelly helps reduce the calorie intake of cats by as much as 19% to help limit weight gain and maintain a healthy weight bracket. The nutrients are also enriched with L-Carnitine to help support and stimulate a healthy and fast-acting metabolism. When consuming a type of food to maintain a healthy weight, your cat's diet will play a big part in the maintenance of muscle mass and keeping fat levels at an optimum level. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Ultra Light in Jelly contains a high protein content (10%) to contribute to muscle mass, without compromising the calorie reduction needed to limit weight gain. Additionally, the nutrients in this product support a healthy urinary system for healthy bladder function maintenance. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Ultra Light is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

