Royal Canin Maine Coon Adult in Gravy is specially formulated with the needs of this particular breed in mind. You can rest assured that catering to your Maine Coon's nutritional requirements is just as important to us as it is to you. Particular attention must be given to support the general health and condition of its joints. Royal Canin Maine Coon Adult in Gravy is enriched with Taurine, DHA and EPA (Omega-3 fatty acids) to help maintain muscle and bone strength, as well as support healthy cardiac function. Royal Canin Maine Coon Adult in Gravy also contains a highly concentrated energy formula to provide your large cat with the energy levels it needs to complete its daily routines. The Maine Coon cat has a dense, semi-long coat with a fine, soft undercoat. The specific amino acids, vitamins, Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids contained in Royal Canin Maine Coon Adult in Gravy will help maintain your cat's skin and coat health. To cater to each cat's preferences, Royal Canin Maine Coon Adult in Gravy is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibbles. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

