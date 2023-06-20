Sensory™ Feel Morsels in Jelly

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Feel is a highly attractive formula with unique textures to help stimulate your cat’s sense of mouthfeel (the sensation that food stimulates). Thanks to our innovative manufacturing technology, Sensory Feel’s mix of meat-like chunks in gravy feature physical properties that provide textural sensations to both surprise and help stimulate your cat’s sense of touch. This formula is specifically designed to match the optimal Macro-Nutrient profile that is instinctively preferred by adult cats. This formula also contains a combination of nutrients that help support the health of your adult cat’s urinary system. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Feel is also available with morsels in gravy for optimal flavour and texture variety. Other products in the ROYAL CANIN® Sensory range include Sensory Taste and Sensory Smell, each with its own attractive formula to help stimulate your cat’s appetite and create a sensorially rich feeding experience. Mixed feeding both wet and dry food gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to further stimulate their appetite. Be sure to follow the correct rationing amount to ensure healthy portions.

Read more