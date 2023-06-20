PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Anallergenic is a scientifically formulated and unique nutritional solution for cats with severe dietary allergies. Anallergenic proteins are extensively hydrolysed. 88% of the protein source is pure amino-acids and 99% of the finished product protein is < 6kDa. The hydrolysed feather protein source is unique and sustainable. Recommended for (indications): Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastro-intestinal signs: Diagnosis: food elimination trial - management, Feline Atopic Dermatitis (CAD) associated with AFR, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). Not recommended for (contraindications): Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

Read more