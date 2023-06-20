PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Calm is specially formulated to help support cats during periods of adaptation. This formula contains hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help relieve and manage stress-related behaviour in cats. This formula also helps to control the formation of hairballs by helping to eliminate ingested hair through your cat’s stools. To support optimal skin health, ROYAL CANIN® Calm is formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier role. This diet also helps to create an environment unfavourable to the formation of urinary crystals and stones. Recommended for cases of: Cats in stressful situations or undergoing behavioural therapy for anxiety, stress-related digestive, skin, and urinary disorders. Not recommended in case of : Gestation, lactation, growth. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. To ensure the ongoing health of your pet, a full health check by a veterinarian is recommended every 6 months.

