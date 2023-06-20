Dental

Dry food for Cat

Complete feed for cats - For adult cats with dental sensitivities

1.5kg

3kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PLAQUE CONTROL

Clinically proven to efficiently reduce plaque build-up.

BRUSHING EFFECT

The shape and size of the kibble allow good prehension and tooth penetration into the kibble. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar formation.

HAIRBALL COMPLEX

A specific blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.

S/O INDEX

This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths.

VOHC PLAQUE

Helps control plaque.

ADDITIVES (per kg):Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25500 IU, Vitamin D3: 795 IU, Iron: 45 mg, Iodine: 4.5 mg, Copper: 14 mg, Manganese: 58 mg, Zinc: 137 mg, Selenium: 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein 29.0%, Fat content: 15.0%, Crude fibres: 5.4%, Calcium: 0.85%, Phosphorus: 0.65%, Sodium: 0.65%, Potassium: 0.65%, Chloride: 1.13%, Magnesium: 0.07%.
COMPOSITION: Wheat gluten**, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, rice, animal fats, wheat flour, vegetable fibres, maize flour, beet pulp, minerals, hydrolysed animal proteins, fish oil, fructooligosaccharides, psyllium husks and seeds (0.50%), soya oil, hydrolysed yeast (source of mannan-oligosaccharides), marigold meal (source of lutein).
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
BODRY CONDITION
THINNORMALOVERWEIGHT
CAT'S WEIGHT (kg)gramscupsgramscupsgramscups
2414/8343/8273/8
2.5485/8404/8323/8
3556/8465/8364/8
3.5616/8515/8414/8
4677/8566/8455/8
4.5737/8616/8495/8
5781657/8525/8
5.5841707/8566/8
6891+1/8751606/8
6.5951+2/8791636/8
71001+2/8831667/8
7.51051+3/8871+1/8707/8
81101+3/8911+1/8737/8
8.51141+4/8951+2/8761
91191+4/8991+2/8791
9.51241+5/81031+2/8831
101281+5/81071+3/8861+1/8

