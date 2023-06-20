Diabetic Pouch

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Diabetic diet is specifically formulated to help in the management of glucomodulation in diabetic cats. A diabetic cat does not produce sufficient insulin or cannot utilise it normally so his blood sugar levels elevate. This can cause many health issues. Eating a meal results in a rise of blood glucose levels. In diabetic cats, the goal is to maintain the levels within a safe range throughout the day. Maintaining a stable, ideal body weight is an important dietetic approach. ROYAL CANIN® Diabetic diet is formulated with a low level of digestible carbohydrate and a high level of protein. The moderate fat content helps maintain a healthy body weight, while rich antioxidants help maintain health and vitality. Recommended for cases of: Diabetes Mellitus and a Body Condition Score (BCS) 6/9; Diabetes Mellitus and a BCS 7/9, until glycaemic control has been achieved. Not recommeded in case of: Growth, gestation, lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

