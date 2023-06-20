Diabetic Pouch

Wet food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Diabetic diet is specifically formulated to help in the management of glucomodulation in diabetic cats. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our

Sizes available

12 x 85g

1 x 85g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Glucomodulation

Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic cats.

High protein

High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic cats.

Low starch

Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 270 IU, Iron: 3 mg, Iodine: 0.4 mg, Copper: 3 mg, Manganese: 0.8 mg, Zinc: 8 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 1 g.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 8.9% - Fat content: 3.2% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibres: 1.1% - Moisture: 82.5% - Essential fatty acids: 0.54% - Total sugars: 1.3% - Starch: 1.2% - source of carbohydrates: modified corn starch - rice. Metabolisable energy: 78 kcal/100 g.
Composition: Meat and animal derivatives, derivatives of vegetable origin, cereals, minerals, oils and fats.
Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 69 - Moisture (max) 855 - Crude fat (min) 12 - Crude fibre (max) 21 - Crude ash (max) 19.
Cat's weightPouch (wet)Thin (grams) Thin (cups) Normal (grams)Normal (cups)Overweight (grams)Overweight (cups)
21 +222/8 cups161/8 cups91/8 cups
31+363/8 cups273/8 cups182/8 cups
41+484/8 cups373/8 cups262/8 cups
61+697/8 cups555/8 cups404/8 cups
81+891 + 1/8 cups717/8 cups535/8 cups

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Diabetic diet is specifically formulated to help in the management of glucomodulation in diabetic cats. A diabetic cat does not produce sufficient insulin or cannot utilise it normally so his blood sugar levels elevate. This can cause many health issues. Eating a meal results in a rise of blood glucose levels. In diabetic cats, the goal is to maintain the levels within a safe range throughout the day. Maintaining a stable, ideal body weight is an important dietetic approach.  ROYAL CANIN® Diabetic diet  is formulated with a low level of digestible carbohydrate and a high level of protein. The moderate fat content helps maintain a healthy body weight, while rich antioxidants help maintain health and vitality. Recommended for cases of: Diabetes Mellitus and a Body Condition Score (BCS) 6/9; Diabetes Mellitus and a BCS 7/9, until glycaemic control has been achieved. Not recommeded in case of: Growth, gestation, lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

