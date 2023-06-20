Mature Consult Pouch
Wet food for Cat
Mature cats over 7 years old without obvious ageing signs. Ideally after a senior health check
Sizes available
12 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
VITALITY COMPLEX
This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality. It contains selected proteins with branched chain amino acids, and a moderate phosphorus level helps to support kidney function.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals
OPTIMAL ENERGY
Adapted energy content to meet the needs of active mature cats.
S/O INDEX
This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 126 IU, Iron: 2 mg, Iodine: 0.31 mg,Copper:2.5mg,Manganese: 0.8 mg, Zinc: 8 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 9.0%, Fat content: 4.0%, Crude fibres: 1.3%, Phosphorus: 0.15%, Calcium: 0.18%, Sodium: 0.13%, Magnesium: 0.014%, Potassium: 0.17%, Chloride: 0.26%
COMPOSITION :Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, oils and fats, vegetables, yeasts.
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|CAT'S ADULT WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|165
|2
|140
|1+1/2
|110
|1+1/2
|2.5
|195
|2+1/2
|165
|2
|130
|1+1/2
|3
|225
|2+1/2
|185
|2
|150
|2
|3.5
|250
|3
|210
|2+1/2
|165
|2
|4
|275
|3
|230
|2+1/2
|185
|2
|4.5
|300
|3+1/2
|250
|3
|200
|2+1/2
|5
|320
|4
|270
|3
|215
|2+1/2
|5.5
|345
|4
|285
|3+1/2
|230
|2+1/2
|6
|365
|4+1/2
|305
|3+1/2
|245
|3
|6.5
|485
|4+1/2
|325
|4
|260
|3
|7
|410
|5
|340
|4
|270
|3
|7.5
|430
|5
|355
|4
|285
|3+1/2
|8
|450
|5+1/2
|375
|4+1/2
|300
|3+1/2
|8.5
|470
|5+1/2
|390
|4+1/2
|310
|3+1/2
|9
|485
|5+1/2
|405
|5
|325
|4
|9.5
|505
|6
|425
|5
|340
|4
|10
|525
|6
|440
|5
|350
|4