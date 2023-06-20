Mature Consult Pouch

Wet food for Cat

Mature cats over 7 years old without obvious ageing signs. Ideally after a senior health check

Sizes available

12 x 85g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

VITALITY COMPLEX

This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality. It contains selected proteins with branched chain amino acids, and a moderate phosphorus level helps to support kidney function.

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals

OPTIMAL ENERGY

Adapted energy content to meet the needs of active mature cats.

S/O INDEX

This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths

ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 126 IU, Iron: 2 mg, Iodine: 0.31 mg,Copper:2.5mg,Manganese: 0.8 mg, Zinc: 8 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 9.0%, Fat content: 4.0%, Crude fibres: 1.3%, Phosphorus: 0.15%, Calcium: 0.18%, Sodium: 0.13%, Magnesium: 0.014%, Potassium: 0.17%, Chloride: 0.26%
COMPOSITION :Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, oils and fats, vegetables, yeasts.
BODY CONDITION
THINNORMALOVERWEIGHT
CAT'S ADULT WEIGHT (kg)gramscupsgramscupsgramscups
216521401+1/21101+1/2
2.51952+1/216521301+1/2
32252+1/218521502
3.525032102+1/21652
427532302+1/21852
4.53003+1/225032002+1/2
5320427032152+1/2
5.534542853+1/22302+1/2
63654+1/23053+1/22453
6.54854+1/232542603
7410534042703
7.5430535542853+1/2
84505+1/23754+1/23003+1/2
8.54705+1/23904+1/23103+1/2
94855+1/240553254
9.5505642553404
10525644053504

PRODUCT DETAILS

