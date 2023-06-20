Neutered Maintenance Pouch
Wet food for Cat
Complete feed for adult cats - From neutering up to 7 years old
Sizes available
12 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
LEAN BODY MASS
High protein content to help support maintenance of lean body mass.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
URINARY HEALTH
Support your cats' healthy urianry tract thanks to adapted mineral balance.
S/O INDEX
This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 300 IU, Iron: 4 mg, Iodine: 0.28 mg,Copper:2.2mg,Manganese: 1.1 mg, Zinc: 11 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g.
COMPOSITION : Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of v egetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, oils and fats, yeasts.
|BODY CONDITION
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|CAT'S WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|pouches
|grams
|pouches
|2
|140
|1+1/2
|110
|1+1/2
|2.5
|160
|2
|130
|1+1/2
|3
|185
|2
|145
|1+1/2
|3.5
|205
|2+1/2
|165
|2
|4
|225
|2+1/2
|180
|2
|4.5
|245
|3
|195
|2+1/2
|5
|265
|3
|210
|2+1/2
|5.5
|285
|3+1/2
|225
|2+1/2
|6
|300
|3+1/2
|240
|3
|6.5
|320
|4
|255
|3
|7
|335
|4
|270
|3
|7.5
|355
|4
|280
|3+1/2
|8
|370
|4+1/2
|295
|3+1/2
|8.5
|385
|4+1/2
|310
|3+1/2
|9
|400
|4+1/2
|320
|4
|9.5
|420
|5
|335
|4
|10
|435
|5
|345
|4