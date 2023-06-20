Neutered Satiety Balance

Dry food for Cat

Complete feed for cats - For neutered adult cats or with a tendency to gain weight - From neutering up to 7 years old

1.5kg

3.5kg

8kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

HIGH FIBRE

This formula is proven to help reduce spontaneous energy intake, due to the inclusion of appetite regulating dietary fibres

OPTIMAL BODYWEIGHT

Adapted fat and calorie levels help maintainan ideal weight. An adapted protein level helps to maintain muscle mass.

S/O INDEX

This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths.

ADDITIVES (KG) Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron: 32 mg, Iodine: 3.2 mg, Copper: 10 mg, Manganese: 41 mg, Zinc: 126 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 35.0%, Fat content: 10.0%, fibres: 9.7%, Phosphorus: 1.13%, Calcium: 1.25%, Sodium: 0.91%, Magnesium: 0.08%, Potassium: 1%, Chloride: 1.59%
Dehydrated poultry protein, maize, vegetable fibres, wheat gluten**, wheat, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, animal fats, chicory pulp, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds (0.5%), marigold meal (source of lutein).
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
ADULT CAT'S WEIGHT (kg)NORMALOVERWEIGHT
gramscupsgramscups
2381/2301/2
2.5451/2361/2
3511/2411/2
3.5571451/2
4621501/2
4.5681541/2
5731581
5.5781631
6831671
6.5881701
7931741
7.5981+1/2781
81021+1/2821
8.51071+1/285`
91111+1/2891
9.51151+1/2921
101201+1/2961+1/2

