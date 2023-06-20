Neutered Weight Balance Pouch

Neutered Weight Balance Pouch

Wet food for Cat

Complete feed for cats - For neutered adult cats or with a tendency to gain weight - From neutering up to 7 years old

12 x 85g

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

IDEAL BODYWEIGHT

Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.

S/O INDEX

This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths.

ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 247 IU, Iron: 3 mg, Iodine: 0.3 mg, Copper: 2.4 mg, Manganese: 1 mg, Zinc: 10 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 9.0%, Fat content: 2.5%, Crude fibres: 1.45%, Phosphorus: 0.19%, Calcium: 0.21%, Sodium: 0.14%, Magnesium: 0.013%, Potassium: 0.16%, Chloride: 0.21%
COMPOSITION: Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of v egetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, oils and fats, yeasts.
BODY CONDITION
NORMALOVERWEIGHT
CAT'S WEIGHT (kg)gramspouchesgramspouches
216521301+1/2
2.51952+1/21552
32202+1/21752
3.524531952+1/2
427032152+1/2
4.52953+1/22353
53153+1/22553
5.534042703
636042903+1/2
6.53804+1/23053+1/2
740553204
7.542553404
844553554
8.54655+1/23704+1/2
94805+1/23854+1/2
9.550064004+1/2
1052064155

