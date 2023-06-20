Satiety Weight Management Pouch
Wet food for Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in cats. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our
Sizes available
12 x 85g
1 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Effective weight management
Helps provide safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.
Begging control
Nutritional concept that helps keeping cats satisfied between meals.
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.
|Cat's weight (mix feeding)
|Pouch
|Start - dry (g)
|4 weeks after, if no weight loss achieved - dry (g)
|Maintenance after weight loss - dry
|2kg
|1
|10
|5
|13
|3kg
|1
|20
|13
|24
|4kg
|1
|28
|21
|34
|5kg
|1
|36
|28
|43
|6kg
|1
|44
|35
|52
|7kg
|1
|51
|41
|61
|8kg
|1
|58
|47
|69
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in cats. The satietogenic effect of the specific fibre blend reduces the consumption of food and decreases undesirable begging behaviours. This promotes weight loss and long term weight management. Recommended for weight loss and maintenance after weight loss in case of: Overweight/Obesity, Hyperlipidemia with overweight/obesity, Stabilsed Diabetes Mellitus with overweight/obesity. Not recommeded in case of: Growth, gestation, lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.