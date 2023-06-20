Sensitivity Control

Dry food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is a scientifically formulated diet with selected proteins for the management of food intolerance, food allergy and gastrointestinal sensitivity. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

Sizes available

3.5kg

1.5kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Selected Protein

A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.

Digestive Security

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

EPA/DHA & Skin Barrier

Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and healthy skin. Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier.

ADDITIVES (KG)*** Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 31000 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, Iron: 38 mg, Iodine: 3.4 mg, Copper: 14 mg, Manganese: 50 mg, Zinc: 147 mg, Selenium: 0.24 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants. *** Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 27.0% - Fat content: 11.0% - Crude ash: 9.6% - Crude fibre: 6.1% - Essential fatty acids (linoleic acid: 2.4%, arachidonic acid: 0.06%) - EPA/DHA: 0.35% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.72%.
COMPOSITION Rice, dehydrated duck protein, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed poultry proteins, minerals, animal fat, fish oil, soya oil, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, marigold meal. Protein sources: dehydrated duck protein (30.8%), hydrolysed poultry proteins (5.4%). Carbohydrate source: rice (43.2%).
RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE & FEEDING DURATION
CAT’S WEIGHT
(kg)		 BODY CONDITION
THIN NORMAL OVERWEIGHT
ADULT CAT grams cups grams cups grams cups
2 44 4/8 36 3/8 29 3/8
2.5 51 4/8 43 4/8 34 3/8
3 58 5/8 49 4/8 39 3/8
3.5 65 6/8 54 5/8 43 4/8
4 71 6/8 60 5/8 48 4/8
4.5 78 7/8 65 6/8 52 5/8
5 84 7/8 70 6/8 56 5/8
5.5 90 1 75 6/8 60 5/8
6 95 1 80 7/8 64 6/8
6.5 101 1 + 1/8 84 7/8 67 6/8
7 106 1 + 1/8 89 1 71 6/8
7.5 112 1 + 2/8 93 1 74 6/8
8 117 1 + 2/8 98 1 78 7/8
8.5 122 1 + 3/8 102 1 + 1/8 81 7/8
9 127 1 + 3/8 106 1 + 1/8 85 7/8
9.5 132 1 + 3/8 110 1 + 2/8 88 1
10 137 1 + 4/8 114 1 + 2/8 91 1

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is a scientifically formulated diet with selected proteins for the management of food intolerance, food allery and gastrointestinal sensitivity. Sensitivity Control diets are useful as non-specific supportive diets for patients with gastrointestinal or dermatological disease. Recommended for (indications): Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastrointestinal signs: Diagnosis: food elimination trial - management, Chronic diarrhoea. Not recommended for (contraindications): Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

