German Spaniel
About the German Spaniel
German Spaniels are lively and very enthusiastic hunters. Friendly and self-assured in their natural environment, biddable and highly adaptable, they are never timid or aggressive, keeping close to the trail over long distances, especially when trained and handled appropriately.
Due to their versatility, they can be employed to track wounded or lost game, retrieve and flush in brushwood, heavy woodland and water. German Spaniels are medium-sized, long-haired flushing dogs with very well-developed muscles, solid bones and a noble head.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Germany
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Assertive / Friendly / Intelligent / Loyal / Quiet / Lively
Key facts
- Requires moderate grooming
- Patient with children and other animals
- Needs a lot of exercise
