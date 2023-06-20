PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Boxer Adult is tailor made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your adult Boxer. This premium dry food is formulated specifically to support the health and wellbeing of adult Boxers. It contains an adapted calorie protein content and l-carnitine to help maintain healthy muscle mass, an exclusive antioxidant complex to help neutralise free radicals and is enriched with taurine and omega 3 fatty acids to support healthy heart function. Royal Canin Boxer Adult has an exclusive kibble shape, size and texture that is easy for Boxers to pick up and chew with their brachycephalic jaw.

