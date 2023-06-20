Bulldog Adult

Royal Canin Bulldog food has been formulated and designed to meet this magnificent breed’s unique needs. The best dog food for Bulldogs helps them maintain a healthy weight and supports good digestion. It also gives them extra support for their bones and joints. Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Bulldogs - Over 12 months old.

Odour reduction

This formula helps support good digestion and odour reduction with highly digestible proteins, appropriate fibre content and high-quality carbohydrate sources.

Healthy skin

An appropriate diet plays an important role in maintaining the quality of the Bulldog’s skin. EPA & DHA - combined with Omega 6s - do an excellent job helping to support their skin’s barrier role and maintaining overall skin health.

Bone and joint health

The Royal Canin Bulldog diet has been enriched with EPA & DHA for a number of reasons - one of which is to help support the Bulldog's bones and joints that have to carry around those stocky bodies and impressive heads.

Exclusive Kibble Design

A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for your Bulldog to pick up and to encourage them to chew.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 30000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 48 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.8 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 62 mg, E6 (Zinc): 141 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.1 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives:tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Composition: Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, vegetable protein isolate*, hydrolysed animal proteins, dehydrated pork protein*, beet pulp, vegetable fibres, minerals, fish oil, soya oil, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Weight of dogLow activityMedium activityHigh activity
18 kg223 g (2+7/8 cups)258 g (3+3/8 cups)294 g (3+7/8 cups)
20 kg242 g (3+1/8 cups)280 g (3+5/8 cups)318 g (4+1/8 cups)
22 kg259 g (3+3/8 cups)300 g (3+7/8 cups)341 g (4+4/8 cups)
24 kg277 g (3+5/8cups)321 g (4+1/8 cups)364 g (4+6/8 cups)
26 kg294 g (3+7/8cups)340 g (4+3/8 cups)387 g (5 cups)
28 kg311 g (4 cups)360 g (4+6/8 cups)409 g (5+3/8 cups)
30 kg327 g (4+2/8 cups)379 g (4+7/8 cups)431 g (5+5/8 cups)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Bulldog Adult is tailor made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your adult Bulldog. This premium dry food is formulated specifically to support the health and wellbeing of adult Bulldogs. Because Bulldogs are notorious for their flatulence, this formula contributes to reducing intestinal fermentation, and also helps with bad stool odour and other digestive issues. With ingredients to help support the skin barier such as EPA and DHA, Royal Canin Bulldog Adult has an exclusive kibble shape, size and texture adapted to the Bulldogs brachycephalic jaw.

