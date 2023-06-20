Chihuahua Loaf
Wet Food For Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua in Loaf is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind.
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua in Loaf is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua in Loaf is designed to help support your dog’s healthy gastrointestinal transit. It also contains nutrients that help to provide the nourishment needed to maintain the good health of a Chihuahua’s skin and coat. ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua in Loaf is formulated with an adapted texture to increase palatability to satisfy the appetite of even the fussiest of Chihuahuas! The soft texture of the loaf is also ideal for the jaws of a miniature breed – such as the Chihuahua – to help ease chewing and support optimal consumption and digestion.
APPETITE STIMULATION
Helps satisfy the Chihuahua’s appetite.
HEALTHY INTESTINAL TRANSIT
Helps support a healthy intestinal transit.
COAT HEALTH
Contains nutrients to nourish the Chihuahua’s skin and coat.
|Adult weight (kg)
|Pouch per day
|or 1/2 pouch + kibble
|1
|1+1/2
|17g
|2
|2
|37g
|3
|3
|53g