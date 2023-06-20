Dachshund Loaf
Wet Food For Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund in Loaf is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind to help benefit its overall good health and wellbeing.
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
APPETITE STIMULATION
Helps satisfy the Dachshund’s appetite.
MUSCLE TONE
Helps maintain the Dachshund’s muscle tone.
JOINT AND BONE SUPPORT
Contributes to supporting the Dachshund’s bone and joint health.
|Adult weight (kg)
|Pouch per day
|Or 1 pouch with kibble
|4
|3+1/2
|61g
|6
|5
|90g
|8
|6
|118g
PRODUCT DETAILS
