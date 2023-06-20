Educ

Dry food for Dog

Complementary feed for puppies and adult dogs.

Low calorie (less than 3Kcal/Unit)

Educ combines a limited calorie intake (less than 3 kcal/unit) and optimal palatability for use during your training sessions with your puppy or adult dog.

Vitamin complex

Contains reinforced levels of vitamins E and C, nutrients which help support cellular function.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Educ nutritional supplement is designed to be a nutritional reward to use for behavioural training. Low in calories and containing important vitamins E and C, these treats are highly nutritious and very palatable.

