Composition

Complete and balanced food for senior dogs. Eukanuba™ SENIOR LARGE BREED Dog Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance. dehydrated poultry protein, wheat, corn, barley, brewers rice, poultry fat, dried plain beet pulp, hydrolysed poultry protein, yeast products, potassium chloride, salt, sodium tripolyphosphate, fructooligosaccharides, calcium carbonate, fish oil, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), vitamin A, vitamin B5, biotin, vitamin B3, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, vitamin B1, vitamin D, vitamin B2, folic acid], antioxidants, DL-methionine, trace minerals [zinc, manganese, iron, copper, sodium selenite, potassium], glucosamine hydrochloride, carotene, chondroitin sulfate. Crude Protein (min.) 24.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 8.0%, Crude Fibre (max.) 4.1%, Carbohydrates (min.) 34.2%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Glucosamine (min.) 400 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate (min.) 8 mg/kg, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.01%, Vitamin E (min.) 280 IU/kg, Carotene (min.) 10 mg/kg. This diet contains 3419 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 291 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated). see table. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place. Made in Australia.