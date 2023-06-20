Senior Large Breed

Dry Food For Dog

Eukanuba senior large breed dog food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of elderly large and giant dog breeds, including joint support & immunity.

Sizes available

14kg

PRODUCT DETAILS

Eukanuba™ Senior Large Breed provides optimal nutrition for large breed dogs (25-40kg) aged 6 years onwards and giant breed dogs (&gt;40 kg) aged 5) years onwards. Formulated to address the special nutritional needs of ageing large and giant breed dogs such as - supports strong Joints and bones, skin and coat, dental health and immunity. It contains high quality ingredients such as poultry protein as our No 1 ingredient, fat, carbohydrate, fibres and important vitamins and minerals for the health and well-being of your ageing dog.

BENEFITS

IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT

Guaranteed levels of the antioxidant vitamin E.

DHA & ANTIOXIDANTS FOR HEALTHY BRAIN FUNCTION

Optimal levels of fats and carbohydrates help fuel daily activity needs at this age.

HELPS SUPPORT MOBILE JOINTS, OVER 50% MORE* GLUCOSAMINE *vs. Eukanuba Adult Medium Breed

Animal protein combined with chondroitin sulfate and over 50% more* glucosamine to help support lean muscles and healthy mobility. *vs. Eukanuba™ Adult Medium Breed

OPTIMAL ENERGY TO SUSTAIN AN ACTIVE LIFESTYLE

DHA & antioxidants to help support healthy brain function.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION