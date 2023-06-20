Senior Large Breed
Dry Food For Dog
Eukanuba senior large breed dog food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of elderly large and giant dog breeds, including joint support & immunity.
Sizes available
14kg
Eukanuba™ Senior Large Breed provides optimal nutrition for large breed dogs (25-40kg) aged 6 years onwards and giant breed dogs (>40 kg) aged 5) years onwards. Formulated to address the special nutritional needs of ageing large and giant breed dogs such as - supports strong Joints and bones, skin and coat, dental health and immunity. It contains high quality ingredients such as poultry protein as our No 1 ingredient, fat, carbohydrate, fibres and important vitamins and minerals for the health and well-being of your ageing dog.
IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
Guaranteed levels of the antioxidant vitamin E.
DHA & ANTIOXIDANTS FOR HEALTHY BRAIN FUNCTION
DHA & ANTIOXIDANTS FOR HEALTHY BRAIN FUNCTION
Optimal levels of fats and carbohydrates help fuel daily activity needs at this age.
Optimal levels of fats and carbohydrates help fuel daily activity needs at this age.
HELPS SUPPORT MOBILE JOINTS, OVER 50% MORE* GLUCOSAMINE *vs. Eukanuba Adult Medium Breed
HELPS SUPPORT MOBILE JOINTS, OVER 50% MORE* GLUCOSAMINE *vs. Eukanuba Adult Medium Breed
HELPS SUPPORT MOBILE JOINTS, OVER 50% MORE* GLUCOSAMINE *vs. Eukanuba Adult Medium Breed
Animal protein combined with chondroitin sulfate and over 50% more* glucosamine to help support lean muscles and healthy mobility. *vs. Eukanuba™ Adult Medium Breed
OPTIMAL ENERGY TO SUSTAIN AN ACTIVE LIFESTYLE
OPTIMAL ENERGY TO SUSTAIN AN ACTIVE LIFESTYLE
DHA & antioxidants to help support healthy brain function.
DHA & antioxidants to help support healthy brain function.
|ADULT WEIGHT
|LOW ACTIVITY
|MODERATE ACTIVITY
|HIGH ACTIVITY
|25kg
|291g
|337g
|384g
|30kg
|334g
|387g
|440g
|35kg
|375g
|434g
|494g
|40kg
|415g
|480g
|546g
|50kg
|490g
|568g
|645g
|60kg
|562g
|651g
|740g
|70kg
|631g
|731g
|830g
|80kg
|697g
|807g
|918g
|90kg
|762g
|882g
|1002g
|100kg
|824g
|955g
|1085g