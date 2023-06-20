PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for puppies up to 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your growing puppy in mind. Thanks to a complex of antioxidants – including vitamin E – ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Puppy helps to support your puppy’s natural defences whilst its immune system gradually develops. ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Puppy contains nutrients with very high quality proteins (L.I.P.), specially selected for their high digestibility. It also contains highly beneficial prebiotics. The combination of these nutrients helps to support good digestive health. What’s more, this exclusive formula also helps to support your dog’s skin’s barrier role – which ultimately contributes to the maintenance of your dog’s good skin health. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Puppy is designed exclusively for your French Bulldog puppy. Because this breed has a particularly brachycephalic jaw, the shape and size of this kibble is specially adapted to make it easier for your puppy to pick up. Additionally, the texture of the kibble encourages your puppy to chew it before swallowing.

Read more