Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for German Shepherd puppies - Up to 15 months old.

Immune system support

Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. This diet helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Digestive performance

An exclusive combination of nutrients which helps support digestive health (L.I.P. proteins) and promote a balance in the intestinal flora (FOS, MOS), thus contributing to good stool quality. Takes into account the German Shepherd puppy’s digestive sensitivity.

Bone and joint health

This diet contributes to supporting the German Shepherd puppy’s bones and joints thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorus content. The exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.

Exclusive kibble

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the German Shepherd puppy.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 30500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Vitamin E: 620 mg - E1 (Iron): 38 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.8 mg, E4 (Copper): 12 mg, E5 (Manganese): 49 mg, E6 (Zinc): 128 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: Yucca extract: 125 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 30.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 7.3% - Crude fibres: 2.7% - Calcium: 1.26% - Phosphorus: 1%.
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, rice, vegetable protein isolate*, wheat flour, maize flour, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, vegetable fibres, fish oil, minerals, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.34%), psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides: 0.05%), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), yeast extracts (source of betaglucans), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Age (months)Adult weight = 26 kgAdult weight = 35 kgAdult weight = 44 kg
2 m266 g (2+7/8 cups)287 g (3+1/8 cups)309 g (3+3/8 cups)
3 m328 g (3+5/8 cups)367 g (4 cups)405 g (4+4/8 cups)
4 m356 g (3+5/8 cups)402 g (4+3/8 cups)447 g (4+7/8 cups)
6 m407 g (4+4/8 cups)507 g (5+5/8 cups)602 g (6+5/8 cups)
8 m406 g (4+4/8 cups)511 g (5+5/8 cups)647 g (7+1/8 cups)
10 m371 g (4+1/8 cups)467 g (5+1/8 cups)605 g (6+5/8 cups)
12 m335 g (3+5/8 cups)422 g (4+5/8 cups)504 g (5+4/8 cups)
14 m333 g (3+5/8 cups)416 g (4+4/8 cups)496 g (5+3/8 cups)
16 mTransition to German Shepherd AdultTransition to German Shepherd AdultTransition to German Shepherd Adult

Royal Canin German Shepherd Junior is tailor made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your German Shepherd puppy. This premium dry puppy food is formulated specifically to support the growth and development of German Shepherd puppies. Royal Canin German Shepherd Junior is rich in antioxidants and prebiotics to support your puppys natural immune defences, and is made from highly digestible ingredients to help prevent digestive problems, flatulence and bad stool odour. It has an exclusive kibble size, shape and texture made specifically to suit the German Shepherds jaw and also has an adapted calcium and phosphorus content to support optimal bone and joint development.

