Royal Canin German Shepherd Junior is tailor made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your German Shepherd puppy. This premium dry puppy food is formulated specifically to support the growth and development of German Shepherd puppies. Royal Canin German Shepherd Junior is rich in antioxidants and prebiotics to support your puppys natural immune defences, and is made from highly digestible ingredients to help prevent digestive problems, flatulence and bad stool odour. It has an exclusive kibble size, shape and texture made specifically to suit the German Shepherds jaw and also has an adapted calcium and phosphorus content to support optimal bone and joint development.

