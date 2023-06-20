PRODUCT DETAILS

Giant breeds of dogs can weigh anything up to 100kg, so it’s important that their diet gives them the nutrition they need to support their size and joints, as well as their general health.That’s why ROYAL CANIN® Giant Adult is suitable for adult dogs that weight 45kg and over and is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of giant dogs like yours in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Giant Adult food is formulated with an exclusive and balanced complex of antioxidants (such as vitamins A, E, and C) which help to neutralise the effects that free radicals that can have on your dog’s cells.Amino acids such as taurine and L-Carnitine are also included in ROYAL CANIN® Giant Adult food, they help to support your dog’s circulatory function and cardiac health.

