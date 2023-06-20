Giant Junior

Giant Junior

Dry food for Dog

￼Complete feed for dogs - For giant breed puppies (adult weight over 45 kg) - From 8 to 18/24 months old

Sizes available

15kg

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.

GROWTH STAGE: MUSCLE DEVELOPMENT

As your giant breed puppy gains more muscle from 8 to 18-24 months old, an adapted protein content helps support muscle development.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 16500 IU, Vitamin D: 1100 IU, Iron: 35 mg, Iodine: 3.6 mg, Copper: 11 mg, Manganese: 46 mg, Zinc: 129 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg – Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g – Preservatives – Antioxidants.
Dehydrated poultry protein, maize, maize flour, rice, animal fats, wheat gluten*, wheat flour, beet pulp, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, soya oil, yeasts products, fish oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligosaccharides and betaglucans) (0.30%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), Yucca Schidigera juice, marigold meal, glucosamine from fermentation, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
KIBBLE ONLYAge (month)
Adult target weight8 months10141824
45 kg594g519g425gGiant AdultGiant Adult
60 kg742g655g533g526gGiant Adult
70 kg834g783g602g595gGiant Adult
80 kg921g883g700g660gGiant Adult
90 kg1006g964g765g721gGiant Adult
100 kg1089g1044g828g781gGiant Adult

PRODUCT DETAILS

For giant dogs, adult weight over 45kg, from 8 to 18/24 months old

