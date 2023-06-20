Giant Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For giant breed puppies (adult weight over 45 kg) - Up to 8 months old
Sizes available
15kg
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.
GROWTH STAGE: INTENSE GROWTH – CONTROLLED ENERGY
This formula helps support your giant breed puppy’s specific nutritional needs from 2 to 8 months and helps avoid excess weight gain.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 16500 IU, Vitamin D: 1100 IU, Iron: 36 mg, Iodine: 3.6 mg, Copper: 11 mg, Manganese: 47 mg, Zinc: 128 mg, Selenium: 0.05 mg – Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g – Preservatives – Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 34.0%, Fat content: 14.0%, Crude ash: 7.9%, Crude fibres: 1.3%, Calcium: 1.31%, Phosphorus: 1.0%, Vitamin E: 490 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 370 mg/kg. Metabolisable energy: 3812 kcal/kg.
Dehydrated poultry protein, wheat gluten*, rice, maize, maize flour, animal fats, wheat flour, beet pulp, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, maize gluten, soya oil, yeasts products, fish oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligosaccharides and betaglucans) (0.30%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), Yucca Schidigera juice, marigold meal, glucosamine from fermentation, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|KIBBLE ONLY
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|2 months
|3
|4
|8
|9+
|45 kg
|311g
|409g
|452g
|609g
|Giant Junior
|60 kg
|397g
|508g
|560g
|760g
|Giant Junior
|70 kg
|420g
|555g
|619g
|854g
|Giant Junior
|80 kg
|449g
|604g
|672g
|944g
|Giant Junior
|90 kg
|491g
|660g
|734g
|1031g
|Giant Junior
|100 kg
|531g
|714g
|795g
|1116g
|Giant Junior
PRODUCT DETAILS
FOR GIANT DOGS, ADULT WEIGHT OVER 45 KG, FROM 2 TO 8 MONTHS OLD