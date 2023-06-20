Golden Retriever Puppy

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Golden Retriever puppies - Up to 15 months old

Immune system support

Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. This diet helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Healthy skin and coat

This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.

Digestive health

Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Exclusive kibble

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Golden Retriever puppy.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 26500 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, Vitamin E: 780 mg, E1 (Iron): 38 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.8 mg, E4 (Copper): 12 mg, E5 (Manganese): 49 mg, E6 (Zinc): 130 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: Yucca extract: 125 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 29.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 7.4% - Crude fibres: 3.7% - EPA/DHA: 0.4%.
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, rice, maize, vegetable protein isolate*, wheat, animal fats, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, fish oil, minerals, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.34%), psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), borage oil (0.1%), yeast extracts (source of betaglucans), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Age (months)Adult weight = 25 kgAdult weight = 30 kg Adult weight = 35 kg
2 m215 g (2+2/8 cups)225 g (2+3/8 cups)235 g (2+4/8 cups)
3 m265 g (2+7/8 cups)282 g (3 cups)300 g (3+2/8 cups)
4 m287 g (3+1/8 cups)308 g (3+2/8 cups)328 g (3+4/8 cups)
5 m306 g (3+2/8 cups)340 g (3+5/8 cups)373 g (4 cups)
6 m323 g (3+4/8 cups)370 g (4 cups)415 g (4+3/8 cups)
8 m291 g (3+1/8 cups)344 g (3+5/8 cups)387 g (4+1/8 cups)
10 m262 g (2+6/8 cups)329 g (3+4/8 cups)371 g (4 cups)
12 m287 g (3+1/8 cups)329 g (3+4/8 cups)372 g (4 cups)
16 mTransition Golden Retriever AdultTransition Golden Retriever AdultTransition Golden Retriever Adult

