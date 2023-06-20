Jack Russell Adult

Dry food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® developed the Jack Russell diet to specifically meet this magnificent breed’s unique needs. The best dog food for Jack Russells helps them maintain muscle mass and supports vitality. Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Jack Russell Terriers - Over 10 months old

Sizes available

500g

3kg

7.5kg

Muscle and vitality complex

The Jack Russell Terrier is known for their lively temperament. This formula contributes to maintaining muscle mass thanks to a precise protein content. It is also enriched with a complex of antioxidants to help maintain vitality.

Healthy skin and coat

Jack Russells are prone to skin conditions. The Jack Russell Terrier diet helps support the skin’s barrier role through an exclusive complex of nutrients including Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) and borage oil (Omega 6 fatty acids).

Dental health

Jack Russells are prone to dental disease, often to the point of losing teeth early. This formula helps keep teeth clean and helps reduce tartar formation, thanks to calcium chelators and the kibble’s exclusive shape, size and density.

Exclusive kibble design

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Jack Russell Terrier dog.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 45 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.5 mg, E4 (Copper): 14 mg, E5 (Manganese): 59 mg, E6 (Zinc): 137 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.1 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein, rice, maize, wheat, vegetable protein isolate*, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, maize gluten, minerals, fish oil, soya oil, yeasts and parts thereof, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), borage oil (0.1%), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 280 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 140 - Crude fibre (max) 24 - Crude ash (max) 66.
Weight of dogLow activityMedium activity High activity
5 kg80 g (7/8 cups)106 g (1+1/8 cups)123 g (1+3/8 cups)
6 kg92 g (1 cups)121 g (1+2/8 cups)141 g (1+7/8 cups)
8 kg114 g (1+2/8 cups)150 g (1+5/8 cups)174 g (1+7/8 cups)
10 kg135 g (1+4/8 cups)178 g (1+7/8 cups)206 g (2+2/8 cups)

