Jack Russell Terrier Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Jack Russell Terrier puppies - Up to 10 months old
Sizes available
1.5kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. This diet helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Healthy growth
The Jack Russell Terrier puppy has an intense short growth combined with a lively temperament. This formula helps support harmonious growth thanks to an adapted intake of energy, protein, calcium and phosphorus.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble design
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Jack Russell Terrier puppy.
|Age (months)
|Weight = 5 kg
|Weight = 7 kg
|Weight = 10 kg
|2 m
|95 g (1 cup)
|115 g (1 + 2/8 cups)
|149 g (1 + 5/8 cups)
|3 m
|107 g (1 + 1/8 cups)
|135 g (1 + 4/8 cups)
|175 g (1 + 7/8 cups)
|4 m
|112 g (1 + 2/8 cups)
|143 g (1 + 4/8 cups)
|186 g (2 cups)
|5 m
|113 g (1 + 2/8 cups)
|145 g ( 1 + 4/8 cups)
|189 g (2 cups)
|6 m
|102 g (1 + 1/8 cups)
|144 g (1 + 4/8 cups)
|189 g (2 cups)
|7 m
|95 g (1 cup)
|135 g (1 + 4/8 cups)
|177g (1 + 7/8 cups)
|8 m
|87 g (7/8 cups)
|126 g (1 + 2/8 cups)
|165 g (1 + 6/8 cups)
|9 m
|90 g (1 cup)
|116 (1 + 2/8 cups)
|153 g (1 + 5/8 cups)
|10 m
|92 g (1 cup)
|118 (1 + 2/8 cups)
|157 g (1 + 5/8 cups)
|11 m
|Transition to Jack Russel Adult
|Transition to Jack Russel Adult
|Transition to Jack Russel Adult
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Jack Russell Terrier Junior is tailor-made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your Jack Russell puppy. This premium dry food is formulated with an adapted intake of energy, protein, calcium and phosphorus to support your puppys quick growth fast and energetic temperament. The exclusive kibble size, shape and texture is also designed to make it easier for your puppy to grasp and chew their food. With their developing digestive system, this junior formula contains highly digestible protein to promote a balanced intestinal flora and optimal digestive tolerance, and also an antioxidant complex to support your puppys natural defences.