Jack Russell Terrier Puppy

Royal Canin Jack Russell Terrier Junior is tailor-made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your Jack Russell puppy. This premium dry food is formulated with an adapted intake of energy, protein, calcium and phosphorus to support your puppys quick growth fast and energetic temperament. The exclusive kibble size, shape and texture is also designed to make it easier for your puppy to grasp and chew their food. With their developing digestive system, this junior formula contains highly digestible protein to promote a balanced intestinal flora and optimal digestive tolerance, and also an antioxidant complex to support your puppys natural defences.

