Maxi Adult 5+

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For mature large breed dogs (from 26 to 44 kg) - Over 5 years old.

Vitality support

Adapted content of nutrients to help maintain vitality in large breed dogs facing the first signs of ageing. Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

Bone and joint support

Helps support large breed dogs’ healthy bones and joints, which can be placed under stress by body weight.

High digestibility

Helps support optimal digestibility thanks to an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 22500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 41 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.1 mg, E4 (Copper): 13 mg, E5 (Manganese): 53 mg, E6 (Zinc): 132 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.09 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: Tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 26.0% - Fat content: 17.0% - Crude ash: 5.9% - Crude fibres: 2.6%.
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, rice, animal fats, wheat, wheat flour, maize flour, vegetable protein isolate*, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize gluten, maize, vegetable fibres, beet pulp, fish oil, soya oil, yeasts and parts thereof, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Weight of dogLow activityMedium activityHigh activity
26 kg281 g (3 cups)325 g (3+4/8 cups)369 g (4 cups)
28 kg297 g (3+1/8 cups)344 g (3+5/8 cups)390 g (4+1/8 cups)
30 kg312 g (3+3/8 cups)362 g (3+7/8 cups)411 g (4+3/8 cups)
32 kg328 g (3+4/8 cups)380 g (4 cups)432 g (4+5/8 cups)
34 kg343 g (3+5/8 cups)397 g (4+2/8 cups)452 g (4+7/8 cups)
36 kg358 g (3+7/8 cups)415 g (4+3/8 cups)471 g (5 cups)
38 kg373 g (4 cups)432 g (4+5/8 cups)491 g (5+2/8 cups)
40 kg388 g (4+1/8 cups)449 g (4+6/8 cups)510 g (5+4/8 cups)
42 kg402 g (4+2/8 cups)466 g (5 cups)529 g (5+5/8 cups)
44 kg416 g (4+4/8 cups)482 g (5+1/8 cups)548 g (5+7/8 cups)

Ageing in dogs can vary, but when your large dog reaches the approximate age of 5, the first signs of aging may begin to show. That's why it's important to remember that at every stage of your dog's life, a balanced diet is important to support its good health. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult 5+ dog food is formulated with the nutritional needs of your middle-aged dog in mind and is suitable for large dogs aged 5 and over, with an adult weight ranging between 26kg-44kg. Middle-aged large dogs can be sensitive to weight gain at this stage, making it even more important to monitor your dog's daily intake allowance and help prevent overeating. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult 5+ contains a unique and balanced blend of very high-quality protein and dietary fibre, meaning each serving gives your dog what it needs to maintain a healthy weight and support optimal digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult 5+ is specifically formulated to help support large breed dogs during this stage of life by supporting its bones, ligaments and joints - meaning your dog can comfortably support its weight and maintain and active lifestyle. Although your dog may now be showing the first signs of aging, it will still have plenty of energy left. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult 5+ contains an adapted content of nutrients, including an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals and help your dog maintain vitality and a healthy metabolism.

