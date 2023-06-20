PRODUCT DETAILS

Ageing in dogs can vary, but when your large dog reaches the approximate age of 5, the first signs of aging may begin to show. That's why it's important to remember that at every stage of your dog's life, a balanced diet is important to support its good health. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult 5+ dog food is formulated with the nutritional needs of your middle-aged dog in mind and is suitable for large dogs aged 5 and over, with an adult weight ranging between 26kg-44kg. Middle-aged large dogs can be sensitive to weight gain at this stage, making it even more important to monitor your dog's daily intake allowance and help prevent overeating. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult 5+ contains a unique and balanced blend of very high-quality protein and dietary fibre, meaning each serving gives your dog what it needs to maintain a healthy weight and support optimal digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult 5+ is specifically formulated to help support large breed dogs during this stage of life by supporting its bones, ligaments and joints - meaning your dog can comfortably support its weight and maintain and active lifestyle. Although your dog may now be showing the first signs of aging, it will still have plenty of energy left. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult 5+ contains an adapted content of nutrients, including an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals and help your dog maintain vitality and a healthy metabolism.

