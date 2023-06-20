Maxi Ageing 8+ Pouch

Maxi Ageing 8+ Pouch

Wet food for Dog

Suitable for all large dogs over 8 years old that weigh between 26-44 kg, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Ageing 8+ in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your large adult dog.

Sizes available

10 x 140g

Healthy ageing support

Contains EPA, DHA and an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

Bone and joint support

Helps maintain healthy bones and joints in ageing large breed dogs.

High digestibility

Helps support digestive health and a balance in the intestinal flora.

Analytical constituents: Protein: 8.0% - Fat content: 5.5% - Crude ash: 1.4% - Crude fibres: 1.4% - Moisture: 81.0% - EPA and DHA: 0.115%.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, oils and fats, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, vegetables, various sugars, molluscs and crustaceans. ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 200 IU, E1 (Iron): 6 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.2 mg, E4 (Copper): 1.9 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1.9 mg, E6 (Zinc): 19 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 60 - Moisture (max) 840 - Crude fat (min) 35 - Crude fibre (max) 24 - Crude ash (max) 15. Metabolizable energy: 837 kcal/kg.
Weight of dogPouches per day
26 kg10 pouches
29 kg10+1/2 pouches
34 kg12 pouches
35 kg12+1/2 pouches
42 kg14 pouches
45 kg15 pouches

PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for all large dogs over 8 years old that weigh between 26-44 kg, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Ageing 8+ in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your large adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Ageing 8+ in Gravy is developed to support healthy ageing in large breed dogs like yours. It's enriched with an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. It also contains EPA and DHA – Omega-3 fatty acids that help to support your dog's bones and joints as it ages. Maintaining the health of your dog's bones and joints is essential at this stage of its life, particularly for large breed dogs as they have more bodyweight to support. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Ageing 8+ in Gravy contains very high quality protein – specifically chosen for its high digestibility. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Ageing 8+ is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

