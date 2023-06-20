Maxi Joint Care

Maxi Joint Care

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature large breed dogs (from 26 to 44 kg) - Over 15 months old - Dogs prone to joint sensitivity.

Sizes available

10kg

Find a retailer

Proven results

Eases movement - 97 % of owners are satisfied after 28 days* *Royal Canin internal study.

For dogs prone to joint sensitivity

Maxi Joint Care is formulated to provide advanced nutrients, including collagen, to help support cartilage during the ageing process and maintain healthy bones and joints. The formula also has fewer calories to support a healthy weight and limit pressure on the joints.

How else can you help your dog?

Keep your dog active with regular exercise, but avoid stressing his joints with high-impact jumping or sudden stopping and starting. It’s also important to keep your dog’s weight down, as extra pounds put extra strain on his joints. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 16500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 42 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.2 mg, E4 (Copper): 13 mg, E5 (Manganese): 55 mg, E6 (Zinc): 141 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: green tea extract (source of polyphenols): 2.5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 26.0% - Fat content: 15.0% - Crude ash: 6.3% - Crude fibres: 6.3%.
Composition: maize, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat, animal fats, vegetable fibres, vegetable protein isolate*, maize flour, rice, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize gluten, beet pulp, fish oil, yeasts and parts thereof, minerals, soya oil, hydrolysed collagen (0.84%), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 240 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 130 - Crude fibre (max) 73 - Crude ash (max) 69.
Dog's weightIndoor - Low activity-Normal activity-High activity-
-gramcupgramcupgramcup
26 kg311 g 3 + 4/8 360 g 4 409 g4 + 5/8
32 kg363 g 4 + 1/8 421 g 4 + 6/8 478 g 5 + 3/8
38 kg413 g 4 + 5/8 479 g 5 + 3/8 544 g6 + 1/8
44 kg461 g 5 + 2/8534 g 6 607 g 6 + 7/8

PRODUCT DETAILS

Maxi Joint Care is formulated to provide advanced nutrients, including collagen, to help support cartilage during the ageing process and maintain healthy bones and joints. The formula also has fewer calories to support a healthy weight and limit pressure on the joints.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025