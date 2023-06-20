Maxi light weight care

Maxi light weight care

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature large breed dogs (from 26 to 44 kg) - Over 15 months old - Dogs with a tendency to gain weight.

Sizes available

12kg

Proven results

90% of slightly overweight dogs fed with Royal Canin Maxi Light Weight Care achieved healthier weight in 8 weeks. *Royal Canin internal study

Weight management program

Providing complete & balanced nutrition across both our wet & dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your dog. Get your dog active with walks, games in the park, or play at home. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog''s health, please contact your veterinarian.

Maintain Muscle Mass

Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. Enriched with L-carnitine.

Palatability

Hunger-satisfying nutrition with a rich taste, formulated to help keep him fit.

How else can you help your dog?

Get your dog active with walks, games in the park or play at home. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on this pack. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21000 IU, Vitamin D3: 900 IU, Iron (3b103): 46 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.9 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 10 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 49 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 133 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.09 mg, L-carnitine: 200 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable fibres, maize, barley, maize flour, maize gluten, vegetable protein isolate*, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat, animal fats, beet pulp, cellulose powder, fish oil, minerals, yeasts and parts thereof, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 250 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 90 - Crude fibre (max) 124 - Crude ash (max) 61.
Low activity-Normal activity-High activity-
Dog's weightKibbles OnlyKibbles + 1 pouchKibbles OnlyKibbles + 1 pouchKibbles OnlyKibbles + 1 pouch
26 kg 286 g (3+5/8 cups)266 g (1+5/8 cups)367 g (4+5/8 cups)347 g (4+3/8 cups)425g (5+3/8 cups)405 g (5+1/8 cups)
32 kg334 g (4+2/8 cups)314 g (4 cups)429 g (5+3/8 cups)409 g (5+1/8 cups)496 g (6+2/8 cups)476 g (6 cups)
38 kg380 g (4+6/8 cups)360 g (4+4/8 cups)488 g (6+1/8 cups)468 g (5+7/8 cups)565 g (7+1/8 cups)545 g (6+7/8 cups)
44 kg424 g (5+3/8 cups)404 g (5+1/8 cups)544 g (6+7/8 cups)524 g (6+5/8 cups)630 g (8 cups)610 g (7+6/8 cups)

PRODUCT DETAILS

If your dog’s overweight, it can put a strain on their joints and general health. This formula is crafted to support your dog’s overall well being, but has radically less fat to help them stay trim, active and light on their paws. An optimal balance of fibres helps your dog feel full and also helps with better digestion. And this formula is rich in the highest quality proteins to ensure they maintain muscle mass. It also contains Omega 3 fatty acids EPA and DHA for their anti-inflammatory qualities to help support your dog’s joints.

