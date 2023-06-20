Maxi Puppy

Maxi Puppy

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For large breed puppies (adult weight from 26 to 44 kg) - Up to 15 months old

Sizes available

4kg

15kg

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with an Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and help promote learning during early puppy training.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D: 1000 IU, Iron: 39 mg, Iodine: 3.9 mg, Copper: 12 mg, Manganese: 51 mg, Zinc: 132 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg – Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g – Preservatives – Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 30.0%, Fat content: 16.0%, Crude ash: 7.6%, Crude fibres: 2.5%, Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA): 0.17%, Vitamin E: 500 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 400 mg/kg. Metabolisable energy: 3812 kcal/kg.
Dehydrated poultry protein, rice, maize flour, wheat gluten*, animal fats, maize, wheat flour, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligosaccharides and betaglucans) (0.29%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), Yucca Schidigera juice, marigold meal, glucosamine from fermentation, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin). * L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
KIBBLE ONLYAge (month)
Adult target weight2 months3456789101112131416
26 kg265g328g356g382g406g404g376g350g320g291g289g287g287gMaxi Adult
28 kg270g336g366g399g429g428g398g371g338g308g306g304g303gMaxi Adult
30 kg275g345g376g415g451g452g421g392g357g324g322g321g320gMaxi Adult
32 kg280g354g386g431g474g474g441g412g376g341g339g337g335gMaxi Adult
34 kg285g362g396g448g496g496g462g431g394g358g356g353g351gMaxi Adult
35 kg287g366g401g456g507g508g472g441g403g367g364g361g359gMaxi Adult
36 kg289g371g406g464g517g518g486g455g423g397g372g369g366gMaxi Adult
38 kg294g379g416g480g538g540g506g474g441g414g388g385g381gMaxi Adult
40 kg299g388g427g497g560g561g526g493g459g431g404g401g396gMaxi Adult
42 kg304g396g437g513g580g582g577g538g503g460g419g416g412gMaxi Adult
44 kg308g405g447g529g601g603g598g558g522g477g435g432g428gMaxi Adult
MIX: KIBBLE + WETWetAge (month)
Adult target weightPouch 140g Puppy Maxi chunks in gravy2 months3456789101112131416
26 kg1231g294g321g348g372g370g342g316g286g257g255g253g253gMaxi Adult
28 kg1236g302g332g364g395g394g364g337g304g274g271g270g269gMaxi Adult
30 kg1241g311g342g381g417g418g387g358g323g290g288g287g285gMaxi Adult
32 kg1246g319g352g397g439g440g407g378g341g307g305g303g301gMaxi Adult
34 kg1250g328g362g413g462g462g428g397g360g324g321g319g317gMaxi Adult
35 kg1253g332g367g422g473g473g438g407g369g332g330g327g325gMaxi Adult
36 kg1255g336g372g430g483g484g452g420g389g363g338g335g332gMaxi Adult
38 kg1260g345g382g446g504g505g472g440g407g380g354g351g347gMaxi Adult
40 kg1265g354g392g462g525g527g492g459g425g397g370g367g362gMaxi Adult
42 kg1269g362g403g479g546g548g543g504g469g426g385g382g378gMaxi Adult
44 kg1274g371g413g495g567g569g564g524g488g443g401g398g393gMaxi Adult

PRODUCT DETAILS

FOR LARGE DOGS, ADULT WEIGHT FROM 26 TO 44 KG, FROM 2 TO 15 MONTHS OLD

product details accompanying image

