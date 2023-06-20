Medium Adult
Dry Food For Dog
For medium adult dogs (weight between 11kg - 25kg) over 12 months old.
Sizes available
4kg
15kg
NATURAL DEFENCES
Helps support your dog’s natural defences, thanks particularly to an antioxidant complex and prebiotic.
HIGH DIGESTIBILITY
Helps promote optimal digestibility thanks to a formula including very high-quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.
OMEGA 3: EPA & DHA
Enriched formula with Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA-DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.
Weight of dog Low activity Medium activity High activity
11 kg 149 g (1+4/8 cups) 173 g (1+6/8 cups) 196 g (2 cups)
12 kg 159 g (1+5/8 cups) 184 g (1+7/8 cups) 209 g (2+1/8 cups)
14 kg 179 g (1+7/8 cups) 207 g (2+1/8 cups) 235 g (2+4/8 cups)
16 kg 198 g (2+1/8 cups) 229 g (2+3/8 cups) 260 g (2+6/8 cups)
18 kg 216 g (2+2/8 cups) 250 g (2+5/8 cups) 284 g (3 cups)
20 kg 234 g (2+4/8 cups) 270 g (2+7/8 cups) 307 g (3+2/8 cups)
22 kg 251 g (2+5/8 cups) 290 g (3 cups) 330 g (3+4/8 cups)
24 kg 268 g (2+6/8 cups) 310 g (3+2/8 cups) 352 g (3+5/8 cups)
25 kg 276 g (2+7/8 cups) 320 g (3+3/8 cups) 363 g (3+6/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
At 12 months, your Medium sized dog has now become an adult in terms of its physical growth. Good nutrition during this life stage is still as essential as it was when your dog was growing. Ensuring that your dog’s diet provides the right nutrients in the right levels is key to supporting and maintaining good health. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your medium-sized adult dog in mind and is suitable for dogs aged 1-7 years that weigh between 11kg-25kg.