PRODUCT DETAILS

At 12 months, your Medium sized dog has now become an adult in terms of its physical growth. Good nutrition during this life stage is still as essential as it was when your dog was growing. Ensuring that your dog’s diet provides the right nutrients in the right levels is key to supporting and maintaining good health. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your medium-sized adult dog in mind and is suitable for dogs aged 1-7 years that weigh between 11kg-25kg.

Read more