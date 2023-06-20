Medium Adult
Dry Food For Dog
For medium adult dogs (weight between 11kg - 25kg) over 12 months old.
Sizes available
4 kg
15 kg
ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to meet your medium dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their adult years. This diet is for medium dogs that weigh between 11 and 25kg and are over 12 months old. Consistent exercise is essential for medium dogs to maintain proper muscle tone, and this formula includes high-quality protein to help preserve muscle mass. Their energetic lifestyles expose medium-sized dogs to environmental elements that may weaken their immune system. This kibble contains prebiotics and a blend of vitamins, including vitamins C and E, to help support their natural defences. Medium adult dogs need specific nutrients to help support their overall health. Including a balanced mix of highly digestible nutrients, this kibble helps to support optimal absorption, helping your dog stay healthy and vibrant. We’ve tailored the shape and size of our kibble to suit your medium dog’s unique jaw and their eating behaviours, helping encourage your dog to chew their food thoroughly. Our team of scientists create formulas tailored to your medium-sized dog’s specific nutritional needs, using high-quality nutrients and keeping sustainability in mind.
NATURAL DEFENCES
Helps support dogs’ natural defences, thanks particularly to a vitamin blend (including vitamins C and E) and prebiotics.
MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT
Contributes to maintaining muscle mass with an adapted high-quality protein content.
OPTIMAL HEALTH SUPPORT
Contains vitamins and highly digestible nutrients for maximal absorption.
Feeding guidelines :
Dry only
grams per day or cup per day
1 cup = 96g
DOG IDEAL WEIGHT (kg) LOW ACTIVITY MODERATE ACTIVITY HIGH ACTIVITY
11 149 g (1 cup + 5/8 cup) 173 g (1 cup + 7/8 cup) 196 g (2 cup + 1/8 cup)
14 179 g (1 cup + 7/8 cup) 207 g (2 cup + 2/8 cup) 235 g (2 cup + 4/8 cup)
16 197 g (2 cup + 1/8 cup) 229 g (2 cup + 4/8 cup) 260 g (2 cup + 6/8 cup)
20 233 g (2 cup + 4/8 cup) 270 g (2 cup + 7/8 cup) 307 g (3 cup + 2/8 cup)
25 276 g (3 cup) 319 g (3 cup + 3/8 cup) 363 g (3 cup + 7/8 cup)
Mix feeding with 1 can (410g) of Medium Adult Loaf
Grams of DRY per day or cup per day
DOG IDEAL WEIGHT (kg) CAN LOW ACTIVITY MODERATE ACTIVITY HIGH ACTIVITY
11 1 45g (4/8 cup) 69g (6/8 cup) 92g (1 cup)
14 1 75g (6/8 cup) 103g (1 cup + 1/8 cup) 131g (1 cup + 3/8 cup)
16 1 94g (1 cup) 125g (1 cup + 3/8 cup) 156g (1 cup + 5/8 cup)
20 1 130g (1 cup + 3/8 cup) 166g (1 cup + 6/8 cup) 203g ( 2 cup + 1/8 cup)
25 1 173g (1 cup + 7/8 cup) 217g (2 cup + 3/8 cup) 259g (2 cup + 6/8 cup)