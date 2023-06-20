ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to meet your medium dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their adult years. This diet is for medium dogs that weigh between 11 and 25kg and are over 12 months old. Consistent exercise is essential for medium dogs to maintain proper muscle tone, and this formula includes high-quality protein to help preserve muscle mass. Their energetic lifestyles expose medium-sized dogs to environmental elements that may weaken their immune system. This kibble contains prebiotics and a blend of vitamins, including vitamins C and E, to help support their natural defences. Medium adult dogs need specific nutrients to help support their overall health. Including a balanced mix of highly digestible nutrients, this kibble helps to support optimal absorption, helping your dog stay healthy and vibrant. We’ve tailored the shape and size of our kibble to suit your medium dog’s unique jaw and their eating behaviours, helping encourage your dog to chew their food thoroughly. Our team of scientists create formulas tailored to your medium-sized dog’s specific nutritional needs, using high-quality nutrients and keeping sustainability in mind.