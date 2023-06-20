Medium Ageing 10+

Medium Ageing 10+

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For senior medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - Over 10 years old.

Sizes available

15kg

Healthy ageing support

Developed to support healthy ageing in medium breed dogs. Contains EPA, DHA and an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

Bone and joint health

Helps maintain healthy bones and joints in ageing medium breed dogs.

Skin and coat condition

Formulated with specific nutrients for a shiny coat and healthy skin.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 30500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 42 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.2 mg, E4 (Copper): 13 mg, E5 (Manganese): 55 mg, E6 (Zinc): 138 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.07 mg - Sensory additives: Tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 26.0% - Fat content: 14.0% - Crude ash: 4.7% - Crude fibres: 1.7% - EPA/DHA: 4 g/kg.
Composition: rice, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat, wheat flour, animal fats, maize, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, vegetable protein isolate*, fish oil, soya oil, yeasts and parts thereof, tomato (source of lycopene), psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), minerals, borage oil, hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Weight of dogLow activityMedium activityHigh activity
11 kg148 g (1+7/8 cups)172 g (2+1/8 cups)195 g (2+4/8 cups)
12 kg158 g (2 cups)183 g (2+2/8 cups)208 g (2+5/8 cups)
14 kg178 g (2+2/8 cups)206 g (2+5/8 cups)234 g (3 cups)
16 kg196 g (2+4/8 cups)228 g (2+7/8 cups)259 g (3+2/8 cups)
18 kg215 g (2+6/8 cups)249 g (3+1/8 cups)282 g (3+4/8 cups)
20 kg232 g (2+7/8 cups)269 g (3+3/8 cups)306 g (3+7/8 cups)
22 kg249 g (3+1/8 cups)289 g (3+5/8 cups)328 g (4+1/8 cups)
24 kg266 g (3+3/8 cups)308 g (3+7/8 cups)350 g (4+3/8 cups)
25 kg275 g (3+4/8 cups)318 g (4 cups)361 g (4+4/8 cups)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for medium dogs aged 10+ that weigh between 11-25kg, Royal Canin Medium Ageing 10+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your medium-sized senior dog in mind. Royal Canin Medium Ageing 10+ has been specifically developed to support healthy ageing in medium breed dogs like yours. Royal Canin Medium Ageing 10+ contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. This will assist in maintaining the condition of vital molecules in your dog's body to help support overall good health. Royal Canin Medium Ageing 10+ also contains EPA and DHA.

product details accompanying image

