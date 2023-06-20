Mini Dermacomfort

Mini Dermacomfort

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature small breed dogs (from 1 to 10 kg) - Over 10 months old - Dogs prone to skin irritation and itching.

Proven results

Proven results: Healthy skin - 91 % of owners are satisfied after 2 months* *Royal Canin internal study.

Skin issues

The dog’s skin respond to dietary, seasonal and environmental irritants. Too much scratching can damage his skin disrupting the protective skin barrier.

Product claim

Nutritionally formulated with Omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, including GLA, EPA and DHA to help support and nourish his skin. Formulated to care for your dog’s skin and help him maintain a full, healthy coat.

How else can you help your dog?

How else can you help your dog? You can help protect your dog’s skin by keeping his bed and favorite resting places clean. This helps remove dust and dandruff, a breeding ground for itchy parasites. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.

Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 67 mg, E2 (Iodine): 5.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 13 mg, E5 (Manganese): 66 mg, E6 (Zinc): 146 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.17 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Protein: 25.5% - Fat content: 17.0% - Crude ash: 5.3% - Crude fibres: 1.4% - Per kg: Omega 6 fatty acids: 35.2 g including gamma-linolenic acid: 0.3 g - Omega 3 fatty acids: 11.3 g including EPA/DHA: 4.0 g.
Rice, vegetable protein isolate*, wheat, animal fats, maize gluten, husked oats, maize, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, soya oil, beet pulp, fish oil, flax seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 235 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 150 - Crude fibre (max) 24 - Crude ash (max) 58.
Dog's weightNormal activityNormal activityMedium activityMedium activityHigh activityHigh activity
drydry + wetdrydry + wetdrydry + wet
1kg24g (2/8 cups)13g (1/8 cups) + 1 pouch27g (2/8 cups)16g (1/8 cup) + 1 pouch31g (2/8 cups)20g (1/8 cups) + 1 pouch
3kg54g (4/8 cups)32g (2/8 cups) + 1 pouch63g (5/8 cups)40g (3/8 cups) + 1 pouch71g (5/8 cups)49g (4/8 cups) + 1 pouch
6kg91g (7/8 cups)69g (5/8 cups) + 1 pouch105g (1 cup)83g (6/8 cups) + 1 pouch120g (1 + 1/8 cup)97g (7/8 cups) + 1 pouch
10kg133g (1 + 2/8 cups)111g (1 cup) + 1 pouch154g (1 + 3/8 cups)132g (1 + 2/8 cups) + 1 pouch175g (1 + 5/8 cups)153g (1 + 3/8 cups) + 1 pouch

PRODUCT DETAILS

This formula is crafted to support your dog’s overall health as well as nourishing its sensitive skin. It’s enriched with the essential fatty acids Omega 3 and 6, which help to calm and protect your dog’s skin and make it less sensitive to irritation. While EPA, DHA and GLA are especially beneficial Omegas that help its coat to stay full and healthy. The Dermacomfort range is also rich in carefully selected lowallergen, high-quality proteins that reduce the risk of intolerance.

