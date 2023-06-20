Mini Relax Care

PRODUCT DETAILS

When your dog loses his routine, he can feel uneasy. A stressed dog might behave unexpectedly, isolate, hide, or be restless – all signs of upset nerves. High-quality nutrition that’s specially calibrated to help your dog adapt gives him a chance to start feeling better. This extra-tasty recipe contains a naturally-sourced adaptogenic nutrient that helps to moderate your dog’s responses to upsets. We include this high-quality nutrient in a digestible form and, what’s more, we monitor its exact composition, quantity, and quality every month. This precicely balanced nutritional solution with proven efficacy, is formulated with specific nutrients to help your dog feel relaxed in an intense and changing environment.

