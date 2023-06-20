Mini Relax Care

Mini Relax Care

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature small breed dogs (from 1 to 10 kg) - Over 10 months old - Dogs in a changing environment.

Sizes available

3kg

Proven results

+44 % normal behaviour in changing environment* *Royal Canin internal study.

Precise formula

This precicely balanced nutritional solution with proven efficacy, is formulated with specific nutrients to help your dog feel relaxed in an intense and changing environment.

For dogs in a changeable environment

Changes in your dog’s routine can impact his wellbeing. Situations such as a trip in the car, moving to a new home, or the arrival of a new baby can make a dog nervous. Adapting his nutrition can help him cope with change.

How else can you help your dog

Nervousness can occur in unpredictable situations, so it''s a good idea to follow routine in everyday life. Try to give your dog enough time to adjust to possible changes. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog''s health or behaviour, please contact your veterinarian.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 54 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 13 mg, E5 (Manganese): 60 mg, E6 (Zinc): 142 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.13 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 21.0% - Fat content: 15.0% - Crude ash: 5.3% - Crude fibres: 2.7%.
Composition: maize flour, rice, maize, dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize gluten, beet pulp, vegetable protein isolate*, minerals, fish oil, vegetable fibres, soya oil, cellulose powder, yeasts and parts thereof, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolyzed fish protein, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), marigold extract (source of lutein).
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 190 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 130 - Crude fibre (max) 37 - Crude ash (max) 58.
Low activity (dry only)Low activity (dry and wet)Medium activity (dry only)Medium activity (dry and wet)High activity (dry only)High activity (dry and wet)
1kg25g (2/8 cup)14g (1/8 cup) + 1 pouch29g (3/8 cup)18g (2/8 cup) + 1 pouch33g (3/8 cup)22g (2/8 cup) + 1 pouch
3kg57g (6/8 cup)35g (3/8 cups) + 1 pouch66 (6/8 cup)44g (4/8 cup) + 1 pouch75g (7/8 cup)53g (5/8 cup) + 1 pouch
6kg96g ( 1 + 1/8 cups)74g (7/8 cup) + 1 pouch111g (1+3/8 cups)89g (1+1/8 cups) + 1 pouch126g (1+4/8 cups)105g (1+2/8 cups) + 1 pouch
10kg141g (1+6/8 cups)119 (1+ 4/8 cups) + 1 pouch163g (2 cups)141g (1+6/8 cups) + 1 pouch185g (2+2/8 cups)163g (2 cups) + 1 pouch

PRODUCT DETAILS

When your dog loses his routine, he can feel uneasy. A stressed dog might behave unexpectedly, isolate, hide, or be restless – all signs of upset nerves. High-quality nutrition that’s specially calibrated to help your dog adapt gives him a chance to start feeling better. This extra-tasty recipe contains a naturally-sourced adaptogenic nutrient that helps to moderate your dog’s responses to upsets. We include this high-quality nutrient in a digestible form and, what’s more, we monitor its exact composition, quantity, and quality every month. This precicely balanced nutritional solution with proven efficacy, is formulated with specific nutrients to help your dog feel relaxed in an intense and changing environment.

